To the editor:
West Newbury Board of Assessor’s candidate Walt Burmeister recently mailed a campaign postcard implying favored home assessments and nefarious activities by assessing officials. He stated, “One member of the Board of Assessors has been able to reduce their real estate tax assessment by almost three percent since FY2016 while the average assessment has increased by almost eleven percent.” Walt’s assertions are misleading and a continuation of a campaign of inaccuracies and misrepresentations since fall.
In September, Patriot Properties, a Board of Assessors vendor, inaccurately entered data for Rivercrest Drive homes classifying all as riverfront. Walt notified the Board of Assessors during the public disclosure process, and the data entry error was immediately fixed. Note the mistake would have been discovered through the assessors’ and state’s statistical testing process following public disclosure. Walt sent correspondence to the Board of Assessors dated Oct. 1 stating, “On September 23, I sent a letter to the MASSDOR Bureau of Local Assessment (Division of Local Services) recommending that they carefully audit West Newbury before certifying the 2020 Real Estate Tax Valuations. A copy of that letter was sent to the West Newbury Town Manager, who I believe shared it with the Assessing Department.” The Massachusetts Department of Revenue Division of Local Services (DLS) reviewed Walt’s correspondence and spent extra time reviewing West Newbury’s data collections, inventory, and resulting valuations. Following the review, West Newbury was certified for FY2020, with no deficiencies noted.
That wasn’t the answer Walt wanted, and he began spreading misinformation across town, including at a Dec. 3 Finance Committee meeting where he stated that town elected officials were giving themselves favored real estate valuations to lower their tax assessments. Walt was informed that the DLS auditing process pulls each elected official’s property card and drives by their homes to thwart precisely that type of activity.
Walt then changed his story stating that “certain assessors” had their taxes go down disproportionately to other comparable homes in FY2020. Walt admitted he was making these accusations around town at the Board of Assessors’ Jan. 15 meeting. The FY2019 vs. FY2020 assessment data showed the exact opposite to be true.
With Walt’s latest mailing, Walt inferred I manipulated my tax assessment, which is incorrect. However, Walt did not ask how the assessment was derived and the basis for the assessment reduction. If Walt asked, he would have learned my basement flooded, which required demolition of finished living area, including an entertainment room, an office/study, and a full bathroom, all of which were never rebuilt.
With state and federal politics, there are more than enough inaccuracies and misinformation broadcast daily. Hopefully, West Newbury voters do not encourage a local political culture where facts and data do not matter.
Tom Atwood
West Newbury
The letter-writer is chairman of the West Newbury Board of Assessors.
