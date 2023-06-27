To the editor:
According to our young mayor, charges of verbal abuse and bullying against retired seniors who volunteered in the library’s archival center are “credible.” Proof? All we have on public record is the accusation made by 14 staffers.
They also claim vols accepted money from patrons. Turned out to be pocket change for photocopies. That little bitcoin was omitted from his radio interview, as was any mention of six resignations of veteran librarians soon after his disastrous selection of a new head.
True, all went quietly, burned no bridge, risked no reference. If you believe that’s unrelated to the current mess, I’ll sell you a bridge, burned or not. The eight vols have been active in Newburyport’s civic life for years. We see them at events in the library, the Firehouse, the Custom House, City Hall.
Everyone I know considers them kind folk whose commitment to local history and competence in finding and making it known are why Daily News readers see so much praise for the archival center. Seems like a letter a month, always with “treasure” in the headline.
Possibly the vols have hidden dark sides. But “verbal abuse”? All of them? Easier to imagine a snowman riding a unicorn across the Merrimack while picking his carrot nose and singing “Doo-wah-diddy-diddy-dum-diddy-doo.”
Stretching that possibility, the mayor claims this has been brewing “for decades.” Forget that no one heard a peep until his appointment of a new young director a year ago.
To sound objective, he says he “appreciates” the vols but “wants to assess the situation further.” Translation: “very fine people on both sides.”
Time to call the bluff.
If a problem for decades, and the new head served barely a year, what does the former head have to say? Why were there six resignations so soon after the new head took over? If Mayor Reardon won’t name the “many former” librarians “who knew of these tensions,” will they come forward? Or will their silence allow the mayor’s anonymous reference to them sustain the smear?
One more question: Is this generational? Consider the communication of today’s American youth: rising inflection on every comma, nervous laughter on every sentence, happy-faced emojis riding every text.
Whether begging for approval or assuming it, it’s no wonder they melt at the sound of a mature, straightforward voice.
In this light, the 14's grievance is not false. It is infantile.
JACK GARVEY
Plum Island
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.