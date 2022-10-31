To the editor:
I was disappointed to see today's editorial rant ("Their View: Biden’s economic record an albatross for Democrats," The Daily News, Oct. 28, 2022) blaming President Biden for the current inflation.
I do understand that this is a "Their View" column, but it reads so much like a straight Republican political rant that it should be placed on a "paid political ad" page rather than in the News' editorial column.
Blaming the President for inflation is like blaming my cat for global warming.
While I do not pretend to be an economics expert, I know enough of the complex interplay of factors contributing to inflation that no president (or any political leader, this is an international problem) can do a whole lot about it. It's of course legit to criticize the president for his policies and to examine how they impact the economy, but this editorial's sole purpose seems to be to help Republicans in the upcoming election.
GENE WINTNER
Newburyport
