To the editor:
Severe weather in Massachusetts during the first weekend of February left us feeling vulnerable to the threatening and unpredictable effects of the climate crisis (Re: Local officials dealing with weekend weather aftermath).
Wind chill warnings forced us into hibernation, and burst pipes across the state caused water damage to homes, and led to closures of roads and the Boston Medical Center emergency room.
We need to work together to make our communities more resilient and sustainable – and minimize the worst effects of climate change in the process. We should start with solar panels.
Harnessing energy from the sun is central to the transition off of harmful fossil fuels and toward 100% renewable, clean sources. In addition to reducing pollution, rooftop solar panels can also help us keep the power on during severe storms and other natural disasters, particularly if they are paired with battery storage.
That’s why we’re asking Gov. Maura Healey to commit to installing the equivalent of a million solar roofs in Massachusetts by 2030.
Between 2012 and 2021, solar energy generation in Massachusetts increased by more than 17 times. If we increase solar by just another 2.5 times by 2030, we’ll have enough solar panels to cover a million roofs.
Let’s not scramble for band-aid solutions after severe weather hits, let’s work together – and go solar – to prevent the worst climate damage from becoming reality.
LYDIA CHURCHILL
Clean Energy Campaign associate
Environment Massachusetts
