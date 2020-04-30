To the editor:
Wikipedia defines a community bank as a depository institution that is typically locally owned and operated. Community banks tend to focus on the needs of the businesses and families where the bank holds branches and offices. Lending decisions are made by people who understand the local needs of families, businesses and farmers. Employees often reside within the communities they serve. This definition perfectly describes the Institution for Savings.
I am so very proud to be a trustee of the Institution for Savings. Every item that comes before our board is reviewed in the context of our vision, which is to positively affect the lives of every person, business and organization within the communities we serve. The bank has an excellent history of providing essential banking services and in the charitable support provided to schools, libraries and many important organizations that serve the needs of the Newburyport community.
The proposed addition/renovation to our State Street headquarters is an important decision that we did not undertake lightly. Although we are located in a commercial zone, great care was given to design a project that would also fit well with the abutting residential neighborhood.
The bank has hired architects with expertise in historical matters. Our bylaws require that the bank’s headquarters remain on the State Street location in perpetuity. We are very proud of the recent renovation of the exterior brownstone, and our proposed addition will also be tasteful. The proposed addition is absolutely necessary. We have simply outgrown our facility.
Newburyport is a beautiful city. The Institution for Savings is a proud supporter of the city and many local organizations. The history of the bank has been closely intertwined with the city’s history for the past 200 years. We look forward to continuing to operate the bank for the benefit of every person, business and entity within the community.
Ellen Rose
Ipswich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.