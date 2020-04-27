To the editor:
Like most business owners, in recent weeks I have spent a lot of time making difficult decisions and taking extraordinary measures to ensure that our employees, customers and communities are safe during this challenging time.
However, the recent letter by Colleen Secino was so full of inaccuracies and slanderous statements that I must set the record straight.
To suggest that the Institution for Savings is “greedy” is ludicrous. There are few people in Newburyport that have not been impacted by the bank’s generosity.
A renovated library, single-patient hospital wing, 3-D mammography machines, updated school science labs, fields and auditoriums are just a few examples of our charity. Thousands of dollars to The Firehouse Center for the Arts, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, Our Neighbors’ Table, Pettengill House and more have impacted the lives of many more. The list goes on.
Recently, our board of trustees authorized an additional $300,000 for local food pantries, schools and care organizations to help those most in need. Does that sound like “greedy modus operandi?” I think not. One would be hard-pressed to find a better corporate citizen.
Since submitting plans to expand our main office, we have had dozens of meetings, and we have listened. We met with abutters, members of the Historic Commission and Planning Board, the city’s planning office and the Chamber’s Economic Development Action Committee.
Taking their collective feedback, we hired additional architects to explore ways to reduce massing, met parking requirements, changed exterior windows to a more residential style, added green space to the Otis Street side and included quoins, marble and other features. These plans are still in progress and when the time is right, we will present them to the Planning Board as required; that will be the time when others can see and comment.
In the final paragraph of Ms. Secino’s letter, she writes: “Mike Jones and his team are about as far from being a community bank as is humanly possible. Their single-minded selfishness is truly beyond compare.”
I take incredible exception to that, as I know many others do as well. My email box is overflowing with words of appreciation for the assistance we have provided in the last few weeks. Here’s a small sample:
¢ “A sincere thank you for the generous donation to the NEF remote learning book program. During these difficult times, being able to offer students a learning experience that connects them to one another and their teachers is invaluable.”
¢ “I have been a happy customer of the Institution for Savings for both my business and personal banking needs for many years. I was never more impressed with the service that I received than during these stressful and uncertain times. “
¢ “Be proud of the work that Institution for Savings is doing to send a lifeline to small businesses like mine.”
¢ “I have heard so many people complaining about their banks during this time and I have nothing but praise for how hard all of you worked.”
I am proud every day of the work we do at the Institution for Savings. The positive impact we make in the lives of our customers, communities and employees stands on its own. Acrimonious and malicious untruths cannot take that away.
Michael J. Jones
President and CEO
Institution for Savings
