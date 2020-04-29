To the editor:
Unfortunately, the letter published on April 23 from Colleen Turner Secino is not only untrue but misguiding.
As a trustee of the Institution for Savings for many years, I have witnessed first-hand the generosity of this bank.
Ms. Secino’s comment regarding the bank’s team “being as far from a community bank as is humanly possible” is as far from the truth as possible. IFS is committed to the city of Newburyport as a mutual bank and will continue to do so.
Anyone with knowledge, or anyone who has taken the time to review the history of IFS, knows that Mike Jones, Kim Rock and their team have brought this bank continued success. As such, we have enjoyed being named "Top Places to Work," according to the Boston Globe, for 11 consecutive years.
Does the following characterize “greed” and “single-minded selfishness?”
The IFS is the largest contributor to Newburyport’s schools, athletic fields, and Anna Jaques Hospital Inpatient Care Unit, just to name a few. The IFS Charitable Foundation has contributed more than $10 million just to Newburyport alone. The Boston Business Journal has named IFS one of the top 30 charitable givers in Massachusetts for three straight years.
IFS is a first-class operation and this new addition at 93 State St. will be of highest quality.
The bank has made several design revisions at the request of the Historic Commission, Planning Board and neighbors which will be seen in its final application.
Drew Marc-Aurele
Ipswich
