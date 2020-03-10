To the editor:
In the great words of Mike Myer’s beloved character Linda Richman, “I’m a little verklempt.” And I’ll give you a topic.
The Institution for Savings is neither respecting its neighbors nor heeding the recommendations of the Historical Commission or the Newburyport Planning Board to reach out to its abutters. Let me discuss.
Members of the Historical Commission and the Newburyport Planning Board both suggested at their respective meetings held on Feb. 13 and Feb. 18, 2020, that engaging the abutters would be a productive and sensible move in creating a more appropriate design for the bank’s proposed 16,000-square-foot expansion that would directly overwhelm homeowners and residents of Prospect Street, Otis Place and Garden Street.
To paraphrase Vice Chair Leah McGavern, “These people will know the right look and feel when they see it.” We, too, spoke at these same meetings and specifically asked that neighborhood representatives be a part of future discussions with regard to the size and scope of the proposed new structure.
The bank’s response? Silence.
Considering how the bank and its leaders have consistently ignored we neighbors — many of whom are clients — we continue to voice our concerns in a polite, respectful manner. We have been direct and honest, asking repeatedly that our unease with their plans be heard and considered and, most importantly, that we have a voice in the process.
The silence we have received in return is deafening, yet telling, and most certainly not golden.
Colleen Turner Secino
Newburyport
