To the editor:
I have been an Institution for Savings customer for the past 30 years; I love the service provided by the bank’s wonderful employees, and am very thankful for all the bank does for Newburyport and the surrounding community.
I’ve participated in the bank’s Credit for Life Fair many times as a volunteer, and have seen firsthand its advocacy and nurturing of personal financial literacy for high school students.
As a neighbor on Tremont Street, I walk by the bank’s headquarters almost daily, and appreciate the beautiful historic building and the care IFS takes to maintain its property.
With all that in mind, I urge IFS to withdraw its expansion plan. The proposed addition would overwhelm the historic structure; it is larger than both the historic bank building and its 1980 addition, combined, and therefore does not adhere to the U.S. secretary of the interior standards.
This massive addition would forever disrupt the charm and character of its neighborhood. The tunnel effect it would create on Prospect Street and Otis Place and reduced sunlight would be detrimental to the neighborhood.
The Downtown Overlay District was established to protect historic neighborhoods such as this; the ordinance clearly states: “New construction and additions must be compatible with existing historic buildings and structures within the Downtown Overlay District.”
The bank has stated this addition is necessary to help it continue to be a vibrant and successful community bank. Trust is one of the most important success factors in banking. This expansion feels like IFS is trying to shove a square peg into a round hole and I just don’t feel the same level of trust that I always did with the bank.
While IFS followed the correct procedures in seeking approval for its addition, it did not go above and beyond requirements to do the right thing and seek input from abutters upfront. Its letters of support for the expansion in the Newburyport Daily News came from bank trustees and corporators who do not live in the neighborhood.
All you really have to ask yourself is how you would feel about this massive expansion if you lived on Prospect Street, Otis Place or Garden Street? Go sit on the doorsteps of these homes to get a sense for how this might feel for the abutters.
Think about how much sleep you might have lost worrying about the character of your neighborhood changing and how you will pay the legal fees associated with opposing the expansion.
It doesn’t feel right that IFS would impose such a massive structure and change this charming historic neighborhood forever to add seven employees, a gym and shower. The bank’s perceived benefits are not commensurate with the cost to the neighborhood and city.
The fact that all the Planning Board hearings are being done via Zoom for such an important decision for the neighborhood does not feel right, either. This should either be delayed or done in public, possibly outdoors like Amesbury’s recent public hearing for a proposed school.
Pamela Kipp
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.