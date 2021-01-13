To the editor:
Our country is under siege! Make no mistake about this: Donald Trump is the leader of this attempt to overthrow the government.
This is a coup d’etat seen in banana republics or action taken by dictators like Vladimir Putin to hold onto power.
Trump harangued and exhorted the mob gathered in front of him on Jan. 6 to take action. His motive was to change the results of the election.
Trump blurted out, “The country (is) being destroyed” and “all of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats” and “I’ll never concede.”
These words triggered the march, assault, pillage and desecration of the Capitol building, our country’s sacred symbol of democracy, by a mob of subgroups determined to carry out Trump’s orders.
Watching this unfold on TV was horrifying to me. I watched Congress convene to proceed through the formality of recording the certified results of each state.
Then, Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, whom I believe were complicit in this insurrection, raised protests about the validity of the Nevada and Pennsylvania certification. Earlier, Sen. Hawley was photographed at the rally with his left fist raised in support of the gathered mob. Soon after, the invasion began.
Let’s be perfectly clear: Joe Biden won the election fairly. “At least 86 judges … rejected at least one post-election lawsuit filed by Trump or his supporters, a Washington Post review of court filings found.”
The only states challenged by Trump were the ones that he lost. The Supreme Court rejected a challenge. William Barr said the election was fair.
Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee to direct the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said it was the most secure election in history. Trump refused to accept the truth of his defeat.
Watching this rioting by domestic terrorists became more sickening to me. A Capitol police officer was murdered. Insurrectionists aggressively searched for congressional members.
One invader was photographed with zip ties in case he captured any of them. Military or police support was nowhere to be found as the rampage continued. Someone in high places ignored the preparation that should have been in place. Trump had warned, “It’s going to be wild.”
The insurrection against our government must be condemned. Donald Trump must resign, be impeached, or removed from office by the 25th Amendment. Save our republic and democracy!
Christopher Dollas
Byfield
