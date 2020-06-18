To the editor:
Last summer, I interned for Rep. Lenny Mirra. I am a recent graduate of Providence College, where I obtained a bachelor of arts in both political science and American studies.
Before Providence College, I attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence where I graduated in 2016. Throughout high school and college, I took many government, politics and public administration courses.
A major lesson I learned through these courses was the importance of serving one’s community in public office. Although I was able to define public service through textbooks and academic articles, it was not until I began interning for Rep. Mirra when I fully appreciated the time and hard work it takes to adequately serve our community.
One of my responsibilities as an intern was to attend meetings and committee hearings with Rep. Mirra. One of the committees I regularly saw him interact with was the Community Development and Small Business Joint Committee.
He sits as the ranking minority member of the committee as he is one of the three Republican members. This past legislative session, Rep. Mirra sponsored H.2463, a bill to establish community preservation revenue.
Each town in Massachusetts has their own community preservation revenue balance comprised of local property taxes and annual distributions from the state’s Community Preservation Trust Fund.
The Community Preservation Act, passed in 2000, enables communities to preserve historic resources, develop affordable housing, and create outdoor recreational facilities in order to better the lives of those within that community.
Out of the 118 sponsors, Rep. Mirra was one of the 14 Republican sponsors. H.2463 not only shows his belief in the importance of community preservation, but it demonstrates his commitment to bipartisan legislation. This bill is just one of the many examples of community-driven legislation sponsored by Rep. Mirra.
On a more personal note, I can also attest to his eager and caring spirit. He cares about his constituents. I have witnessed this.
Every day on the job, whether he is in his office within the Statehouse or meeting with constituents in one of the seven towns he represents, Rep. Mirra strives to improve his constituents’ lives.
This November, I hope you choose to join him in preserving our community. We have made great progress since Rep. Mirra took office in 2013, and we will continue on his path of community preservation when we reelect him in November.
Mara Bergin
Newbury
