To the editor:
Thank you for publishing the “As I See It” by Warren Russo. When I see that he has penned an opinion I can be sure of reading subsequent scathing responses.
Unfortunately, it seems that in 2020 intolerance of opposing views is rampant among many.
We should all thank The Daily News for publishing views from all sides and not bowing to those that would silence voices they do not agree with.
Ralph Sweeney
Salisbury
