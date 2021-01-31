To the editor:
I offer my congratulations to the success of the community organizing effort of the West Newbury Neighborhood Coalition in halting the proposed Chapter 40B affordable housing development off Coffin Street in West Newbury. Preserving the town’s natural beauty and safety are the stated intentions of WNNC, however, the impact is exclusion: the elderly, single parents, and the disabled. We are ignoring the centuries of systemic racism that has prevented people of color from benefitting from the social determinants of health that come from living in a place like West Newbury.
Chapter 40B is an outcome of towns like West Newbury, where large-lot zoning and bans on multifamily housing perpetuate housing inequities. Our children have very few opportunities to make friends with people who have a diversity of life experiences and viewpoints. Research shows that unless their parents also have warm and friendly relationships with other groups, children adopt a xenophobic perspective and could be less able to respond adroitly in a global economy. Georgetown, Amesbury, Haverhill, and Andover have all succeeded in producing 10% affordable housing, while West Newbury has one of the lowest rates in the Merrimack Valley region, at 2.2%.
Meanwhile, the WNNC has become an LLC with an ownership stake in the property and proposes a mixture of town-owned open space, conservation restrictions, and 5-acre lots, a tactic long used by the dominant culture in the suburbs to keep outgroups out. After asking the town for $250,000 to fight the 40B they are now requesting subsidy for open space protection. In 2018 members of the same neighborhood organized against a solar installation on the same property that would have provided free access to open space and prevented the traffic woes and water issues the WNNC would now like us to believe are the main problems.
The Coffin Street property was not an ideal place for a large housing development, with its multiple wetland complexes and high value for climate resiliency. CPA funds are spread thinly with acquiring open space and preserving historical buildings. West Newbury can demonstrate its commitment to affordable housing by creating an Affordable Housing Trust. Other 40B proposals by for-profit developers will potentially determine the character of the built environment unless we produce 126 units of affordable housing. We have privilege as a town, and ideally this can be used to hoist up marginalized populations. Instead, we are hoisted by our own petard: intolerance to change.
Margaret Hawkins
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.