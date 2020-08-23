To the editor:
It is ironic that Robert Roy, who supports a serial adulterer, self-confessed sexual predator and intimate of child trafficker Jeffery Epstein, would think it wise to put a sign on his property intimating that the Democratic vice presidential nominee is a prostitute.
To say nothing about the advisability of putting up a sign which will alienate over half the population of his state who will never consider patronizing his already dodgy business. His online reviews, already bad, are going to become a lot worse.
Having removed the sign, Roy is already back-tracking after the commendable strong community reaction to his disgusting sign, claiming it to be a joke – a simple pun on the word "hoe." Do you really expect us to believe that?
I know he is lying because I was one of the many people who called Roy (while he was still answering his phone) to object to the sign. When I pushed back on his “explanation,” he quickly dissolved and started screaming that I was a “liberal half-breed.”
Clearly, Kamala Harris’ biracial background has gotten under his skin. He just cannot stand that she is a successful Black woman with twice his brains, many times his accomplishments, and with a solid record of service to our country.
And who is Robert Roy? He is a used car salesman with bad online reviews who puts up stupid, self-defeating and divisive signs.
If you scratch a bigot, you very quickly uncover the hate. When people talk about endemic racism, they are talking about people like Robert Roy. We should thank him for showing us how truly ugly it is.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
