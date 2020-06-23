To the editor:
It is ironic that, in her letter of June 18, Deborah Goss so protective of Warren Russo’s First Amendment rights is so quick to dismiss his critics’ First Amendment rights as “hate speech.” The Oxford definition of hate speech is: “Abusive or threatening speech or writing that expresses prejudice against a particular group, especially on the basis of race, religion and sexual preferences.” Hate speech is not simply an opinion with which one does not agree. Examples of hate speech pour out almost daily on the twitter feed of our so called “great president”.
I challenge Ms. Goss to identify one statement about Trump on the recent Daily News opinion pages that can be proven to be untrue. And, while on the subject of fact checking, I would also be interested to hear where the information about Joe Biden’s “long racist history” comes from. Somehow, I find it hard to believe that Obama would have selected him as his vice-president were this true.
Furthermore, Biden does not have dementia. This is a common lie fostered by the Trump campaign. He is a life long stutterer who has, to his credit, learned to overcome this disability although sometimes he has difficulty speaking. If you want to trash Biden go buy a political ad but don’t try to pass off these right-wing talking points as “your opinions” in The Daily News.
I think it is clear from the number of letters written lately by people who object to Warren Russo’s column that our community will no longer tolerate these letters without challenging every single one of his lies, misrepresentations and racist dog whistles.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
