To the editor:
The headline for the front-page lead on Friday, July 16, misrepresented the content of the article, which was also an incomplete piece of reporting.
Announcing “People dying despite shots” is inaccurate and misleading when the information in the article clearly shows that in Massachusetts a small number (4,300) of 4,100,000 vaccinated folks did contract COVID-19, and an even smaller number of those who got sick, did die (79).
In other words, because of shots, few people got sick and even fewer died instead of very many.
Every statistic in the article, like the prevention of infection in 86 to 95% of vaccinated people, and every expert quoted, implies the protective effectiveness of vaccination.
However, what is also needed, to make the whole situation fully clear, is the number of unvaccinated folks who contracted COVID in the same period of time, and the numbers of them who died. Looking at those numbers together would give a factual basis for making a reasonable decision about the effectiveness of vaccines.
Regrettably, that information is missing and the whole is presented with an irresponsible headline.
Priscilla B. Bellairs
Newburyport
