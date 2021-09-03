To the editor:
The saga of the closed service station at the corner of State and High streets has taken a new twist.
In the Sept. 1 edition of the Newburyport Daily News, outgoing Mayor Donna Holaday is quoted to be in discussions with Global Oil Partners of Waltham, the current owner of the land and service station. The mayor is reported to be helping resolve a deed issue when, in fact, the property is now considered abandoned. No temporary measures, such as taking down the canopies or removing spruce trees, will improve the derelict condition of the site. Anyone who walks or drives by the area can see for themselves.
The mayor seems strangely unaware of the current zoning rules that clearly state that only residential use would be allowed. In addition, the site remains a safety issue as drivers continue to cut through at the intersection. The mayor should be looking at the interests of the residents and not those of an oil company which is violating city ordinances. The current state of the property makes it a public nuisance and the City Council should take action.
Marc Cendron
Newburyport
