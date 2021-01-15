To the editor:
Is there any last straw that will drive Trump’s supporters to abandon him?
Even now, after the president incited a group of supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, an act of domestic terrorism that left five people dead, many of Trump’s 74 million voters still show support. If the events of Jan. 6 are not the last straw, then what is?
When Kellyanne Conway uttered the phrase “alternate facts” four years ago, the notion was preposterous enough to be laughable. Yet after four years of a steady stream of "alternative facts," we now see how destructive they can be.
Four years of lies have culminated in the biggest and most destructive lie of all, that Trump won the election. From White House podiums to dark internet forums, proven falsehoods were given the veneer of legitimacy by those who presented lies and conspiracy theories as factual.
For some, it took the storming of the Capitol to shatter the illusion. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham realized that their cynical political game had dire consequences and so they publicly rejected the alternate reality that the election was stolen.
Yet Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and 125 other lawmakers, their voices amplified by their office and by influential right-wing media pundits, continue to uphold the charade.
To reject the president and his claims of voter fraud requires rejecting an alternative reality built by many powerful voices.
If the lie of election fraud crumbles and Trump's enablers are exposed as liars, then how many other lies might crumble? How about the lie that Democrat control equals a socialist takeover? That COVID-19 is a hoax? That Russia did not influence the 2016 election? That climate change doesn’t exist? How can we trust any position the GOP has taken now that they have been exposed as liars, hypocrites and enemies of democracy?
This crisis of confidence in the GOP is exactly why many believe Trump has forced a reckoning within the Republican Party, a reckoning that does not begin with politicians but with 74 million individual Trump voters, including our friends and neighbors.
When will they decide that enough is enough? Is there any last straw that will cost Trump their support? Or, if they pledge to support this president no matter what, will they acknowledge that they are worshipping at the altar of Trump’s cult of personality alongside followers of QAnon and white supremacists?
Ted Boretti
Newburyport
