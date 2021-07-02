To the editor:
On Independence Day, will bombs bursting in air and the rockets' red glare celebrate the birth of national freedom, or signal the death of democracy?
Nefarious influencers in high places foment race war, arousing historical animosities over slavery to undo our very form of government. Their efforts are already taking effect with murderous results.
Africa invented slavery and America ended it here 156 years ago. The Southern Democrats, having lost their bid to expand slavery by losing the Civil War, instituted racial discrimination with Jim Crow laws they now want to blame on Republicans.
Today's Democrats keep trying to disown the racial discrimination they created, yet their incessant focus on something as ridiculous as skin color is tearing the country apart.
As a result, U.S. crime rates are the highest in history and worsening every day.
Instead of disarming street thugs and jailing criminals, the administration's response is to check records of Federal firearms dealers to see if they are risking long prison sentences by selling guns to street thugs. Not likely.
But wait, there's more!
Overpaid athletes and prospective Olympians disrespect the flag, minor children undergo sex-change surgery and schoolteachers graphically illustrate sex acts for third-graders, while spouting the idiocy of Critical Race Theory and the evils of so-called white supremacy.
Freedom of speech is under attack, public libraries host drag queen story hours for children and Attorney General Garland keeps hundreds of peaceful Capitol protestors imprisoned as enemies of the state.
Whatever happened to teaching reading, writing and arithmetic so that children might go into the world to become valued members of society?
Oh well, it may not matter much longer. Since the administration -- if you can call it that -- has rejoined the Iran deal favored by genius John Kerry, it may not be long before the Iranians vaporize Israel to promote their aberrant religious philosophy.
The questions are: Will the U.S. do anything about Israel's incineration and which non-Islamic country would be Iran's second target?
Extricating America from this mess will be no easy task, but it helps to understand how we got into such a fix.
Prime cause: Uninformed voters who mechanically vote for anyone with a "D" after their name. If that is your idea of a rational, intelligent choice based upon research and facts, you are missing the mark, and we are all the worse for such robotic voting.
Prime cure: Transform yourself into an informed voter. Read, research and examine the issues, as well as the solutions advocated by the people espousing them. Make selections you believe will benefit the country, without considering anyone's party affiliation.
Next time, think before you vote, and always put the best interests of your country before those of any political party, for that is what it takes to be a real American. This may be easier for independent voters like me.
Happy Independence Day to all my former shipmates and fellow loyal Americans!
Warren P. Russo, LCDR, USN (Ret.)
Newburyport
