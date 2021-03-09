To the editor:
I commend Jack Rybicki for his passionate pursuit of the Great Meadow Farm trustee lease details.
Yes, it is unfortunate that the Town of Newbury cannot produce the documents that he highlighted or the bank records.
Those records could surely substantiate Mr. Rybicki’s case. However, does their absence determine guilt, as Rybicki suggests?
It is important to note that Mr. Rybicki makes no mention that the lease agreement was between the Town of Newbury and William Colby and now with William’s widow, Lisa – not with JR Colby.
William and Lisa are a separate business entity. Therefore, accusing J.R. Colby of a conflict of interest in my opinion is a continuation of the vendetta to smear the reputation of JR being perpetrated by a wannabe selectman and, unfortunately, perhaps a Select Board associate.
Bill DiMaio
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.