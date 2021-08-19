To the editor:
I appreciate Nicole Rodriguez (Daily News, letter to the editor, Aug. 18) for speaking up after a local businessman groped her while she was trying to peacefully enjoy a meal at a fundraiser.
Ms. Rodriguez asks some important questions about what others might think about a woman speaking out, and who holds the burden for addressing these important matters. These are questions I am sure many, many women have had to ask.
First, I want Ms. Rodriguez to not feel alone. No woman should have to feel threatened into silence when a man crosses a line.
What will people think? Speaking for myself, I will stand and cheer your voice and lend support in any way you need. And who holds the burden? The burden should rest squarely on the shoulders of the molesters.
But we can’t expect such men to use common sense because they have none. Only a public shaming and system for accountability will stop this behavior because it’s about power.
When women no longer feel threatened to speak out, and men feel threatened for acting out, a power balance will be achieved. Maybe then, some healing can occur – on both sides – because this is a social sickness infecting everyone.
The #MeToo movement has been a wake-up call to all of us sleepy men (myself included) who have failed to hold abusers accountable.
I call on all men to stand with women and support their voices. This is not a woman’s burden. The burden, my brothers, is ours.
Bruce Deveau
Amesbury
