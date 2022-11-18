To the editor:
It may sound like an old cliché, but at Our Neighbors’ Table the phrase “it takes a village” defines and drives our mission of creating a food secure region. This year, this spirit of collective action was the theme for our annual breakfast, held on Oct. 25, generously presented by Institution for Savings. From the morning crowd of 200-plus to our amazing sponsors to the thousands of individuals and businesses who pitch in daily behind the scenes, building food secure communities is possible because every member of our village believes that everyone should eat.
As food insecurity and cost of living continue to rise in our region, we need a strong network of local food programs to catch people wherever they are. We are grateful to have such champions among us and to have honored and elevated their voices on our stage as our 2022 Community Champions. We want to give our Seacoast food provider partners an extra shout-out here: Among Friends, Community Action, Inc., First Parish Newbury Food Pantry, Nourishing the North Shore, Pettengill House, Rowley Food Pantry and our dedicated Councils on Aging in Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Rowley, Salisbury, Newburyport and West Newbury. Through this pandemic, you stood in solidarity with your neighbors and with ONT. Thank you.
The annual breakfast is a time of celebration, chart our progress and raise critical funds to build a food secure region. This special event would not be possible without our generous sponsors: Institution for Savings, Amesbury Industrial Supply, Alternative Therapies Group, Atlantic Hospitality Group, Blanchette Financial Group, Breakpoint Advisors, Curaleaf, Darling Consulting Group, Exordium Capital, Joppa Flats Running Club, New England Biolabs, Newburyport Bank, Water Street Realty Trust, Linden Financial Group, Dyno Records, RE/MAX on the River, Amesbury Chevrolet, Gould Insurance, Modern Heritage, Interlocks Salon, Shea Concrete and Twin Lanterns, Anna Jaques Hospital, Arrow Electronics, BankProv, Children’s Health Care, Dana Marshall, Angela & Garth Ely, Matter Communications, Stone Ridge Properties and Town of Salisbury. Thank you for your steadfast commitment to food security.
Whether you’re volunteering, raising awareness on social media, partnering on programs, making a financial donation, raising funds through virtual food drives, growing produce or driving a neighbor to pick up their groceries – you are the village. Thank you.
LYNDSEY HAIGHT
Executive Director
Our Neighbors’ Table
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.