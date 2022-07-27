To the editor:
Newburyport parks are among its greatest treasures. Another is Parks Director Lisë Reid.
Most of us are surprised to learn there are 26 parks and the Parks Department includes playgrounds, dog parks, the rail trail and athletic facilities. Lisë and her team have worked tirelessly for more than 16 years to build and enhance our community through the beauty of our parks.
She has engaged both young and old in fun and educational programming and events. She leads the Parks Conservancy (a nonprofit organization established with the Morrill Foundation and volunteers) to raise money for the parks and athletic fields outside of the city’s budget. She’s initiated and created fundraisers and community events like Show Your Sport, Pumpkinpalooza and the annual waterfront concert.
As parks director, Lisë has been the enthusiastic, diehard, hands-on person who makes good things happen. Many of us have been caught up in her passion for the parks and work for their betterment.
You need only to walk along the rail trail, sit on a dedication bench, or catch a glimpse of kids playing in open space to appreciate the work that has gone into our parks under her leadership. Newburyport needs to continue to value the unique resources of our parks and people.
Lisë has made Newburyport a better place to live, work and visit. Let’s keep our Parks Department and Lisë Reid as our parks director.
MARCIA SHOEMAKER
Newburyport
