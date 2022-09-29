To the editor:
Editor Rogers’ recent piece on a book ban agenda (“From the Editor: Book ban agenda goes after Newburyport schools,” Sept. 22) was well-argued and helped focus my attention on this controversial subject.
He suggests that some of the books with gay themes may be uncomfortable or even disturbing. Lots of parents seem to agree.
My only addition to this debate is to ask for caution where the well-being of children is concerned.
As a retired college literature teacher, I resist the banning of books for any reason – except with children. And what the parents are asking for is not banning, but consideration. What is the rush to sexualize children? I suspect it is to promote respect or at least sympathy for out-of-mainstream lifestyles. That is a far less important agenda than the teaching of history or calculus.
As for inappropriate sexual content, take Moses’ “Book of Leviticus.” Please. It is a fountain of blood and disease and punishment and beastiality and I would gladly try to prevent any child from reading it.
Homer’s “Iliad,” another example, is a foundational epic that helped form Western civilization. I wouldn’t ask a 14-year-old to read it. The damage to human bodies with swords and spears is horrific. But a 16-year-old? Yes. If they can embrace the responsibilities of driving, they can jump into the chariot with Achilles and drag Hector’s mutilated corpse around the walls of Troy. In my opinion. All day long.
Is that a fair age-related distinction? I don’t know. And neither does anyone else. And that’s my point: No one knows what long-term harm can come to a child, in this internet age, who is exposed to sexual concepts for which they are not prepared. But there is no harm in exercising caution. Nor is there any harm done when parents make noise about it.
This is not banning. It is restraint.
KARL D. CHAMBERS
Newburyport
