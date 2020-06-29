To the editor:
At a School Committee meeting on Monday, June 15, Superintendent Sean Gallagher responded to the recent petition on change.org regarding racism and resources at Newburyport High School.
Gallagher’s response is superfluous at best, speaking about meetings held monthly to discuss “dating and domestic violence, underage drinking, physical and sexual abuse, substance abuse and resources regarding mental health.”
None of these issues are racism, and while they still need to be addressed, the petition was calling for anti-racism education. Why is Gallagher bringing an entirely different topic into a critical discussion about racism that is persistent throughout the halls?
Yet, his introduction to this new topic illuminates another important point. Gallagher cites that the officers present at the high school are not there to “come in ... and arrest kids," but instead are merely essential because of their “big partnership” with the school.
As a student at Newburyport, I have only witnessed these officers patrolling the halls, pacing around, and occasionally talking to a fellow colleague. Gallagher argues that the officers are here to provide students with support on previously stated issues.
Yet, rarely have I witnessed an interaction between them and a student besides occasional legal matters. Although they are trained to help, most students must decide between ill-equipped guidance counselors, administrators and nurses.
Most become intimidated at the thought of being in the presence of an officer, so why does the administration expect students to be able to confide in them? Instead of the continued presence of officers in school, extensive training on these important issues should be provided to the faculty.
Therefore, why do we not have emotional support counselors with relevant training to take the place of police officers? Students are much more likely to respond to them, and it would also help to relieve the current overworked guidance counselors.
Further, it’s true that Newburyport High School has few minority students, simply put, we are not a diverse community. However, the lack of diversity does not mean that we can stand by and watch while racist ideals are taught.
In the same meeting, local education consultant Michael Eatman says that the district should not “rush in fixing things.” But, consider, the rest of the world is not white. If any Newburyport alumni move to a diverse community, they will need tools to understand racism to avoid continuing the cycle.
A lifetime of internalized racism will not go away quickly, so yes, it’s important to not go into things rashly, but we do need to rush. We have sat quietly for centuries and it is beyond time to make a change.
For the last 12 years, we have been taught to stand up for what we believe in. This is what we believe in, and if administration is so scared of it, why did you teach it?
Sadie Fidler
Kelly Kane
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.