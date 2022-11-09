To the editor:
A recent letter, “Midterm election editorial was way out of line” (Daily News, Oct. 30), contained strong opinions about the current and former presidential administrations.
Like many opponents of President Biden, Ben Heersink offers up a host of grievances regarding bias against his predecessor. Maybe, he has a point.
Donald Trump was a nonpolitician, a humble businessman who built an inherited family business while hosting a TV game show for several seasons. As Mr. Heersink probably knows, even then the “Trump haters” were after him.
The only reason “The Apprentice” and its celebrity spinoff never won an Emmy, according to Trump, was that the awards were “rigged.”
The grievances become more serious after his political debut in 2016. Hilary Clinton’s 3 million-vote margin over Trump was the result, he insisted, of hordes of illegal voters being bussed across state lines and casting fraudulent ballots.
During his one term in office, the “haters” never let up. Twice, they impeached him. First, for his “perfect” phone call asking a favor from the president of Ukraine and then for sending his supporters on a march to the Capitol to stop the steal. The Republican National Committee called it “legitimate political discourse.”
The persecution is ongoing: The U.S. Justice Department remains relentless in its search for government property that includes top secret documents, though Trump has assured us that he declassified them by thinking about it.
They even made him return the love letters sent to him by the dictator of North Korea. FBI agents used a search warrant to viciously raid one of the Trump homes, and who knows what they planted?
It’s witch hunt after witch hunt. How much plainer could it be?
DAVID AMIRAULT
Amesbury
