To the editor:
Fighting for survival, Jabberwocky Bookshop recently started a GoFundMe page. Even though Jabberwocky is “open” online – free home delivery or curbside pickup at The Tannery – it still risks going out of business because of the coronavirus shutdown.
We’ve enjoyed Jabberwocky’s welcoming environment, knowledgeable and helpful staff, broad selection and author’s nights for decades, from back when this Newburyport institution was on State Street. Our children attended their first story hours at Jabberwocky, our daughter cut her first tooth there, and our son worked at the bookshop during a gap year.
Jabberwocky is part of our history in Newburyport. Losing such a treasure would be devastating. To quote owner Sue Little, “At Jabberwocky, we bring people and books together.” We hope it can stay that way.
Please visit the “Support Jabberwocky Books” GoFundMe page and consider donating.
Marcia and Dan Edson
Newburyport
