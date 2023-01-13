To the editor:
We are losing extremely brilliant artists. Sometimes we take a virtuoso, completely for granted. That they will always be there.
Jeff Beck, the elegant guitar player who could sonically lift us to the stars, has made his departure from this world. There are countless reasons to admire him, but for me, what struck me most, was his reverence for women bass players. Rhonda Smith and Tal Wilkenfeld played so compatibly with him.
Rock n’ roll, in a commercial sense, has typically marginalized women as a novelty, but not Jeff Beck. He was always relaxed, hearing and syncopating with the brilliant, powerful women beside him. That’s what impressed me the most. He made it look so easy. Every tone had a purpose. He chose to work with these women artists, and together the music had a unique power. The bass is the spine of many songs, the foundation.
My favorite observation of Jeff Beck, is that trust and belief in women artists. Prince shared this wisdom, as well. It’s comforting to know that a generation of women musicians is empowered and free to thrive, right here, in Newburyport, there are incredibly talented musicians, and that is treasure.
LOEY NORQUIST
Newburyport
