To the editor:
I pretty much agree with Linda Lambert's letter ("Wear a mask or pay a price," Sept. 10).
Social distancing and wearing a mask should be mandatory.
But, please, don't be too harsh on the three Salisbury police officers who did not wear their masks on the Gillis Bridge. They were, after all, just following the leadership of their chief.
A recent photo in The Daily News shows Chief Thomas and Ray Champagne not wearing masks and standing within six feet of each other.
An example of leadership by two "pillars of the community?
Bruce Merluzzi
Salisbury
