To the editor:
Karp evicts the Plum Island Coffee Roasters. Surprising? Not at all.
This newspaper reported on Karp’s closure of Nantucket’s Coffin House and Tap Room in a series published in December 2007. The Tap Room was described as the hub of Nantucket, one of the only places to go for those who lived on the island year round.
The Daily News quoted author Robert Mooney, who shared that “Karp seems to have total disregard for the needs of the island.” And now fast forward to Newburyport.
After leaving Fowle’s vacant for well over a year, Karp has moved to evict the Coffee Roasters. Again, he appears to have total disregard for the people of Newburyport.
Karp met with Newburyporters at the Nock Middle School in May ‘08. The Daily News quoted Mr. Karp as saying, “You’re the kings and this is your castle. We are invaders to your castle who need to be invited in.”
He was further quoted as saying, “We are striving to keep the character of the district as it is now.”
At last check, there were close to 12,000 signatures on a petition to save the Roasters. The kings appear to have spoken, Mr. Karp, and your credibility seems to be on the line.
Mary Anne Macaulay
Newburyport
