To the editor:
Please consider voting for a person new to the political scene for our state legislator: Kristin Kassner.
Although she has not ever run for office, she has been very involved in getting things done with town, regional and state offices. She has been a town planner in Burlington for the last 20 years.
She has worked there for long-term goals, and worked with partners up and down the Route 3 corridor. Her ability to work through problems has garnered the great support of her co-workers and partners in their endeavors.
She will work for us to make sure that we are looking forward when it comes to being energy ready with climate change, and making sure we our doing all we can to preserve our water supplies. She is relentlessly pro-choice, she will look out for the rights of us all to our privacy and control of our own bodies and keep the government out of our medical discussions with our doctors.
She will be sure to do all that can be done to keep our schools safe and inclusive. She is a good listener and a good problem solver. We are truly lucky to have this woman running to represent us in the state Legislature.
DANBY WHITMORE
Rowley
