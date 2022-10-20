To the editor:
I am writing in support of Kristin Kassner’s campaign for state representative in the 2nd Essex District (Newbury, Rowley, Ipswich, Hamilton, Georgetown and Topsfield, Precinct 1)
I first met Kristin at the very beginning of her campaign, and from the very start it was clear to me that she was the kind of person I would like to see represent me at the State House. She is a passionate believer in women’s rights and reproductive rights; a staunch supporter of universal health care in Massachusetts and an expansion of mental health services; a proponent of child and eldercare, and education, including access to affordable, quality daycare and community guidance in planning for the care of our elders. Helping small businesses that are the heart of our communities to thrive is also on her list of goals.
As a town planner with 20 years of experience, Kristin has the skills to work cooperatively with disparate groups, with proven results. With those skills she will work towards better housing options for our communities. The Merrimack, Ipswich and Parker rivers are precious resources in the 2nd Essex District and Kristin will work hard to protect them. She is also very concerned about water use and the overuse of the Ipswich River.
Most importantly, however, Kristin is committed to defending our democracy, ensuring that both our First Amendment rights and freedom of the press are protected. As she states on her web site “Every citizen should have the right and access to take part in our democracy.”
I can’t think of a better woman to be running for this office. Personally, it has been a joy for me to work with her and to get to know her better.
And please remember to vote on Nov. 8.
MEG ALFONI
Newbury
