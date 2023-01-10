To the editor:
On Jan. 5, the state of Massachusetts celebrated an historic event in the inauguration of the first all-female leadership team: Maura Healey as governor and Kim Driscoll as lieutenant governor. As inspiring as this event was, it was marred by the absence of two duly elected state representatives: Kristen Kassner and Margaret Scarsdale.
Both women won their respective elections through a protracted recount process that included certification by local election officials and Boards of Registrars. The results were subsequently certified by former Gov. Charlie Baker and by the Governor’s Council.
One has to wonder if these representatives had been male, would they have been denied their rightful seats in the Legislature and their ability to represent their constituents? We may have shattered the glass ceiling in the executive office, however, the brick wall that is the Beacon Hill "good old boy" network appears to be intact.
JUDY TYMON
Newburyport
