To the editor:
The letter from Bob Snow, chairperson of the Rowley Board of Selectman, in the Oct. 21 issue of The Daily News surprised me with the reference to Lenny Mirra’s good works regarding gun violence.
The facts say otherwise. Mr. Mirra has received an A rating and been endorsed by the National Rifle Association, a group pushing for more guns as the answer to school killings.
Kristin Kassner supports commonsense gun laws and pro-child safety measures. Kristin also advocates for affordable child care, elder care, mental health services and housing as well as environmental protection, water safety and women’s reproductive rights.
These and other issues affect our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones every single day. Kristin will lead and take action.
Kristin has been a town planner for the past 20 years, bringing communities together to shape a better future for people, their environments and the economy. She is extremely qualified to be our representative in the State House.
Please vote for Kristin Kassner for state representative in the Second Essex District by Nov. 8. She is the legislator we need to keep our children and communities safe from gun violence.
TERRI DAVIDSON
Rowley
