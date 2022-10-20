To the editor:
The Tuesday, Nov. 8 election is different.
But before I tell you why that’s true, here’s how it’s the same in the 2nd Essex state representative district, where I live in Newbury.
A woman is running as a Democrat against a man running as a Republican. He is the incumbent. She is progressive; he is moderate. The Massachusetts GOP is a tattered shadow of its former self. The incumbent is capable; his challenger lacks experience as an elected office holder.
Sound familiar so far? It’s been true the last three elections.
For many of you Democrats and unaffiliated voters, the two-party system matters, so you have voted for Republicans, when the candidate is at least as well qualified as her/his Democratic rival, and certainly, when the Democrats put forward a less qualified, but nevertheless entitled, standard bearer. That’s me all over.
Two things are different in 2022; the Democrat on the ballot and the times.
Democrat Kristin Kassner is especially well qualified by being an experienced town planner in this neck of the woods, which means she has boots-on-the-ground experience as a town employee that the West Newbury businessman now holding the office lacked, when he first ran. Business has useful points to offer, but it is not government.
As far as our times are concerned, and aside from our house being on fire, a would-be king for life and his seriously undomesticated domestic terrorists have their hands around the neck of our way of life, also known as our democracy, having co-opted the dreams and fears of so many of our neighbors, if not our friends and family, all by trying to ride atop the Republican elephant as if he were royalty, in office for life.
For me, all that matters on Nov. 8 is defending our democracy, so I will not vote for any Republican, while I vote for Democrats for every office, including Kristin Kassner for state representative.
I hope you will too.
JOHN HARWOOD
Newbury
