To the editor:
A lot of misinformation has been said recently about the reorganization plan for the Parks Department. Healthy respectful discussion is one thing, but the lack of decorum in the council chambers recently is unacceptable.
Mayor Reardon requested funding for Community Paradigm to conduct a review of the cities organizational process. A presentation to the council by the company explained the process and answered councilors questions. In March, Community Paradigm visited twice and spoke with city departments.
It spoke of A) Personal Employment Agreements B) Consolidating and Refocusing Departments. This section contained eight recommendations reducing the number of departments from 21 to 17. C) Boards and Commission. Issues found and recommendation to resolve these issues were stated.
Mayor Reardon reviewed the information and developed a parks reorganization plan which states the goal of restructuring, the process, the proposed structure, anticipated benefits and was reviewed by KP law. The plan history shows that the first time the Parks Department, parks coordinator and Parks Commission were referenced in a budget was fiscal 2015. No formal plan for the department or the department’s organization was received by the council at any point. Now is a good time to address this.
The council received the reorganization plan at their Aug 8 meeting. A public meeting will be held. The council will meet, and deliberate. The council can only approve or disapprove the plan. I would ask councilors to support this plan. I would ask those approaching this with negativity to work with the administration so that the best interest of the residents is served.
In closing, I wanted to share a few of Mayor Reardon’s accomplishments since in office: Streets and Sidewalk Five Year Plan committing $2 million per year starting with Wards 1, 3, and 5 then Wards 2, 4, and 6 the following year; 23 streets paved this year. Phase 2 of the bulkhead project; applications for a Federal EDA grant for $1.8 million, State SEC grant for $1.3 million and $2.25 million in Community Project Funding.
The project provides structural support for the boardwalk and Marking Landing Park. Army Corp of Engineers Plum Island Jetty study received $240,000. Completed Facilities Master Plan listing all city properties, open space, vacant land, and vehicles owned by city.
Thank you, Mayor Reardon and all the city staff, for all you do to make Newburyport a wonderful place to live.
JANE SNOW
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.