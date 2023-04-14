To the editor:
To all Merrimac residents, please go to Town Meeting on April 24 to defeat the proposal by some members of the Board of Selectmen to sell Merrimac Electric. This is the worst idea I have heard in the 37 years I have lived in Merrimac.
One of the best perks we enjoy in Merrimac is having municipal electric, which keeps our rates much lower than all the surrounding communities in northeast Massachusetts and beyond. Also, it will lower property values if this perk is taken away. Please think about that all real estate brokers and salespeople.
Just ask anyone who lives in one of the other towns bordering Merrimac about their electric bills. My daughter lives in Amesbury; her family had to pay close to $1,000 a month this past winter for their electricity. This is all under National Grid, which is who would take over if Merrimac Electric is sold.
Should this happen, electric rates would go up. And, like everything else, that will be just the beginning.
This would just be another fiscal burden to the families of our fine community, which I love. Like all the other surrounding towns, Merrimac’s real estate taxes have increased 75 percent in the last 10 years.
It’s time to stop this right here and now. Come and lift your voices with a resounding no on April 24. Thank you.
KEVIN NOA
Merrimac
