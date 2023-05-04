To the editor:
Hey Newbury, how are you doing? Got lots of stuff going on, Town Hall, election, schools in need of attention soon, no different than our normal lives, it’s always something.
Like every election, we have some decisions to make. First, I’ll thank those who have given their time to working on any of the boards in the town. Even if you don’t agree with them, they did give their time, which is more than most of us have.
The last few turnovers on the board have not gone smoothly, and this time around, Geraldine Heavey is not seeking reelection, after only one term.
Even if you believe only half of what has been said about the circumstances of the past few transitions, it’s still too much. The board is not immune to human nature to keep those with similar ideas in your circle and try to grow your circle.
The problem is with that theory, where is the place for different ideas? If we have a board of five, and there is a group of three that can get anything passed, do we really need five? The board was expanded to five to give us better representation, but that reality hasn’t been realized to its fullest for some time.
I’m not going to tell you who to vote for but ask you to think about how diverse of a board you want? All you have to do is drive past the sitting board members’ homes and you know who they want elected.
That should be a big red flag that they know if you vote their way, they will have a tighter grip on the board than they already do. Newbury, it is up to us to impose term limits and keep the board fresh, fresh faces, fresh ideas. We can’t completely do that this cycle, but we can start and next year finish the job.
Thanks again to those who have/are serving, nothing personal, but I’ve always believed for government to work best, it needs to be changed up from time to time.
JOHN PROTOPAPAS
Newbury
