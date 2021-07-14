To the editor:
In reference to the June 24 article on a police "thin blue line" flag being stolen from a Federal Street residence, it should be of deep concern for all citizens of Newburyport.
Our Police Department put their lives on the line every day and they are the last line of defense between us and any criminal element. The death of George Floyd was of great concern for all Americans but we can't judge all police by a few bad apples.
There are a few undesirables in all professions whether in business, sports, legal, medical or the clergy, but we do not call for the demise of these professions.
There is almost a complete blackout in the media as to the mentioning of 185 police who were killed since the beginning of this year in the line of duty, not to mention the thousands that have been injured or paralyzed for life.
In many cases, the same people that want to defund the police are the first to call them when they are in danger. Many of our political leaders who want to defund the police have their own private security and bodyguards 24/7.
The real agenda behind the call to defund the police is to replace them with a national police force.
We must keep our police force local and independent.
Charles Tiernan
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.