To the editor:
Written Friday, Nov. 4, I notice how late the sun gets up. By the time you read this, we will have returned to Standard Time and sunrise will be around 6:30 a.m.
But did you know there is a move afloat to make daylight saving time permanent?
Sounds great at first. More light in the later afternoon, but there is a downside – a big one.
In December and January, the sun won’t rise until 8:15 a.m. This is ridiculous!
There will be demands to change start times for schools and work (which means, of course, changes to quitting times as well) and after a year of this, there’ll be a move to switch us to Atlantic time.
Let’s face it. You just can’t make more sunlight when less is available. The best solution is to keep Standard Time permanent.
FRED THURLOW
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.