To the editor:
The effects of our kids not being in school is visible everywhere and will have a lasting impact on society.
Learning outcomes declining, lasting mental health issues, lost opportunities and a lost youth. Many people will say the victory over COVID justifies the cost to our kids futures, the damaged minds, and reduced opportunity across all communities.
A British parliamentarian recently asked a striking question of the British government and I would like to borrow his question and sentiment and ask it of our decision-makers.
Before schools were closed was the question asked, "Is this ethical?" Did the superintendent ask this, did the School Committee ask this, did the mayor ask this and did state representatives ask this?
Did they ask is it ethical to close schools, punish kids' futures, impact their mental well-being, and impact their futures with such magnitude?
Voluntarily creating that level of suffering strikes at the very heart of our morality. It is time the superintendent, School Committee, mayor, elected representatives and yes, the teachers unions, look directly at the kids, not past them, not around them but directly at them.
It is high time our kids are seen, it is time that their well-being is considered, it is time their education is considered. Is it time to put concrete plans in place to reopen schools, get kids back into the classroom, and start to repair the vast damage that we as a society voluntarily allowed our elected decision-makers to impart on the young.
After the School Committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23, I have very little confidence that our superintendent sees this as a priority, is prepared to push forward toward a full reopening, and is prepared to make the right decisions for our kids.
The reliance on a plan developed in September 2020 is farcical and inept at best and the lack of communication from his office around school reopening's shows a level of contempt and complacency toward our kids' well-being that I am shocked by.
If there was ever a time to come together as a community and demand action from elected officials, it is now. How can we as a society knowingly allow policies to stand, which are directly contradicted by science, that directly impact and affect the education and well-being of the youngest in our society?
That is not ethical nor is it moral.
Robert Macmillan
Newburyport
