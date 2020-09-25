To the editor:
All public servants should be like Rep. Jim Kelcourse.
As a registered independent since age 18, having voted on both sides of the ballot, I fully support the reelection of Rep. Kelcourse.
I’ve been unemployed since February, and twice my benefits were delayed by a clerical error. Because of the lockdown, I was unable to connect with anyone at the Department of Unemployment Assistance (understandably).
I had seen a social media post from Rep. Kelcourse regarding this very issue, along with his mobile number, and sent him a text describing my problem. Within minutes, I received a return text from him, saying I’d be receiving a call from DUA the next day.
DUA called me within the hour and immediately solved my problem. I had another issue a month later, and thankfully, Rep. Kelcourse and his staff intervened again, on a Saturday, no less.
Rep. Kelcourse is the consummate advocate for the constituents of this district. We are fortunate to have a representative of such character.
Chris O’Donnell
Newburyport
