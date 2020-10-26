To the editor:
Jim Kelcourse is a relentlessly hardworking humanitarian, advocating tirelessly for our communities at the legislative level. He cares for our community and every citizen who resides in our communities, as if they were part of his own family.
Jim is someone we can feel comfortable is always looking out for all of us. Jim listens. Jim shows up. Jim understands. Jim is accessible to all citizens in his district.
And Jim has a proven track record. There are too many examples to count for just how much Jim has been able to contribute to and for our communities in the time he has been our state rep.
I have seen Jim paddle from Haverhill along the Merrimack River to better understand realities related to overflows. I see Jim at practically every local community charitable event. I have seen Jim delivering meals to folks in need, and going out of his way to make sure local charities have what they need.
I have seen Jim’s commitment to helping our senior citizens. Jim is a consensus builder, and has forged strong working relationships with key colleagues in the House as well as political leadership in our three communities. Jim has one of the most complete attendance voting records of any other state rep.
I am one of many local business owners who Jim has gone to bat for to help us figure out complex issues that benefit the community as a whole. I am a proud, independent voting American who loves where I live.
I know Jim feels the same, and he proves it every day he wakes up and goes to work for our communities. I am not a one-issue voter, and I hope most of those in our community are not, either.
We must choose candidates (particularly at the local level) who we know care about us and our needs, and will make thoughtful and informed decisions on our behalf.
And, of course, we also should choose those candidates we know will be most effective in carrying forward our unique collective needs. We know all of these things are true about Jim.
I hope you will vote for Jim with me and return him to the Legislature in this incredibly important time for all of us.
Erik Metzdorf
Newburyport
