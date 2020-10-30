To the editor:
I strongly endorse Jim Kelcourse to be reelected as state representative.
As a longtime Newburyport resident, I support local politicians who have a demonstrated ability to secure much-needed funding our local area. Jim Kelcourse has proven ability to do so.
For example, his special education transportation bill included in the Student Opportunity Act will send Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in new Chapter 70 money.
Prior to the passage of the Student Opportunity Act this legislative session, school districts in Massachusetts were not reimbursed the cost of special education transportation. When he was a city councilor, he discovered that our district was not being reimbursed this cost and he pledged to file a bill amending the law to reimburse communities this cost upon being elected to the House.
That exemplifies Jim's effectiveness. He continuously has shown his ability to work with all members at the Statehouse. Jim Kelcourse has been a great asset to our community. He is a tireless worker for our district who delivers results.
Please join me in supporting Jim Kelcourse on Election Day.
Kimberley Klapes
Newburyport
