To the editor:
I ran Tammi’s Closet in Amesbury for seven years in memory of my daughter. For the first six years not one official in Amesbury ever asked me, how are things going for Tammi’s Closet? Then, in year seven I received a phone call and the woman told me, I have been nominated for the "Unsung Heroine Award." I asked if she can tell me who nominated me? She told me it was James Kelcourse. She said he was amazed and proud to have you in his town, and how you took a tragic memory and turned it into such a blessing for so many.
I got to know Jim after that and realized what a treasure Amesbury has. He has worked very hard for his town. Jim always gives 100% to everyone, he makes time to help people. My husband and I know this first hand. We needed help with a major problem, I called every office in Amesbury hoping someone would try and help us. All I got was "sorry this office cannot do anything for you."
I had to close the doors of Tammi’s Closet for good. I figured maybe Jim could help us. I met with him and within 48 hours I got a call and he said, "Hi Betty, this is James Kelcourse. You and Ralph are all set." He took the time and found a way to help us. I want people to know that Jim loves his community, he cares for people.
I believe in him, and I truly and honestly believe he will do one hell of a job as our mayor. So please vote on Nov. 2, for the man who should be in the mayor's seat, James Kelcourse.
Betty Vitale-Neal
Amesbury
