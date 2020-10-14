To the editor:
Jim Kelcourse is running for his fourth term as our district's state representative. I believe that Jim deserves to be reelected.
Over the past six years, he has many accomplishments to his credit. He has been very active and responsive. He makes himself available by attending various functions and he has helped the district financially. As a selectman in Salisbury, I have seen firsthand how hard Jim works.
Jim has a great relationship with the governor and lieutenant governor, the speaker of the House, the majority leader and other members of the House.
Through these relationships, he was able to secure funding for the floodwall on the north end of the beach, the new boardwalk, the welcome center, a flood and erosion study, and funding for other needs which brought in millions of dollars to help Salisbury.
When we lost electric power in Salisbury, it was Jim Kelcourse who brought food to the evacuation center. He was given an award of appreciation by our Senior Center for all the work he has done on their behalf.
During the COVID-19 crisis, he was able to procure emergency PPE for Anna Jaques Hospital through a contact at the federal government. Jim has made numerous contacts which have benefited the district.
Jim is a member of the Joint Committee on Education. He has worked tirelessly to make sure our schools are adequately funded. He is in the fight to clean up the Merrimack River. He is sensitive to environmental issues. He has a 100% voting record in the House. He can be reached day and night to help those who might need it, with a rapid response.
Jim Kelcourse is always there, with unwavering support for the district he represents.
We need to keep a representative who is responsive, dedicated and concerned for those he serves.
There is no need to bring in the second string when we have the first team. He's everything a true state representative should be.
On Nov. 3, I am voting for Jim Kelcourse and I urge you to do the same.
Charles Takesian
Salisbury
The letter writer is a member of the Salisbury Board of Selectmen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.