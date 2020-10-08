To the editor:
Jim Kelcourse has my vote for state representative of the First Essex District 100%!
Jim is unlike any politician I have ever come across in my 65 years. How refreshing that he does not just claim to represent everyone in his district — he actually does it time and time again.
Some folks want to disparage the fact that Jim is always making the rounds in his district to attend functions, take selfies, be a part of the communities and connect consistently with the people he represents.
Why else do we have representation in the Massachusetts Statehouse? If you do not know the people of your district and are not aware of the issues in your district, it is impossible to do your job effectively.
We all know people who will only vote for a person from their political party no matter what. Fortunately, Jim is always willing to help you regardless of your political affiliation, race, gender, creed or age. He has a 100% voting record going to bat for all of us.
So many have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and Jim has been there to help. Just ask local business owners, our community hospital, executive directors of the many amazing nonprofit organizations in Amesbury, Newburyport or Salisbury, or just people on the street how Jim has helped them.
You may be surprised by the sheer magnitude of grateful responses, but you shouldn’t be. No one works harder with more energy and enthusiasm or loves his job more than Jim Kelcourse.
My friend Howie said it best: “I don’t think most of us will ever know his overwhelming dedication and efforts for our communities. I don’t care if it’s an (R) or a (D) at the end of his name. He’s a friend, a neighbor, and my state rep.! He’ll do everything he can to assist anyone (even his haters). Don’t believe me?
Call him and see if he can help you. He’ll just say, 'Of course, I’ll help you. It’s my job.'”
Joan Miller
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.