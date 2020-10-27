To the editor:
I watched the candidates forum with great interest, and found that Rep. James Kelcourse failed to meet the moment.
Kelcourse was asked three times about the actions of Donald Trump, and each time he refused to answer. The voters are left to draw only two possible conclusions: either Mr. Kelcourse supports Trump and approves of his actions as president or he disapproves but lacks the courage to say so.
These should have been easy questions for Mr. Kelcourse. He could have picked any of Trump’s constitutional violations or moral outrages, and simply said they were wrong.
Trump has called military veterans “losers” and “suckers.” He has praised and empowered white supremacists. He has separated young migrant children from their parents and locked them in cages.
Trump has announced that he will not accept the results of the election, nor will he promise a peaceful transfer of power. These are not partisan issues; they are about basic decency and democracy. Gov. Baker has criticized Trump when the president has threatened our democratic institutions. Why won’t Kelcourse do the same?
As the people of this district have placed Mr. Kelcourse in a position of leadership, we expect him to actually lead. Many of us in this district care deeply about the actions and policies of our national leaders, and it matters how our local officials respond.
When the president of our country — and the head of Kelcourse’s political party — commits such obvious wrongs, Mr. Kelcourse needs to speak out for what is right. Kelcourse has been asked about this multiple times, and he has repeatedly declined to tell the voters where he stands.
Now, it is time for the people of Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury to replace him with a leader who has demonstrated the kind of courage that this moment demands: Amber Hewett.
Hewett has articulated how she will lead on the most important policy issues of our day. She has detailed her plans in response to the pandemic and the economic crisis.
During the candidates forum, she talked – with honesty and fluency – about everything from climate change to child care. She did not dodge any questions. She spoke with specificity and with courage.
Jason Sokol
Newburyport
