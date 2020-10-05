To the editor:
I support Jim Kelcourse for state representative. He’s approachable and committed to doing his job well and is dedicated to serve the communities he represents.
As a Salisbury selectman I have seen his awareness of his district’s problems, his direct approach to issues and his readiness to address those issues. I have witnessed his determination to get the job done.
I have watched Jim fight for his beliefs. That determination and resolve has aided in bringing much-needed funds to our communities. His advocacy has provided major grant funds to Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport. His district and the people he represents are his priority.
As a voter, I see an experienced public servant who understands the challenges faced by the individuals, families and the business community he serves. Effectively working with both parties, he is our voice on Beacon Hill. He returns phone calls and leads by example.
Rep. Kelcourse has never faltered in his commitment during this pandemic. He asks, “How can I help?” “What can I do?” He has published his cellphone number in order to be available for questions and does his utmost to provide the answers.
Jim Kelcourse has helped small and large business, the self-employed and questioning individuals navigate the world of unemployment benefits and short-term business loans.
Dedicated and experienced, I believe Jim Kelcourse will continue to do an excellent job as our representative. He deserves your vote and has earned my vote in November.
Donna Abdulla
Salisbury
