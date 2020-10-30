To the editor:
As a mother, business owner and proud member of this community, I feel very fortunate to have Jim Kelcourse representing this district.
Rep. Kelcourse has worked tirelessly on issues that most impact me, my family and fellow business owners throughout this area. He has exhibited the ability to work with members of both parties to advance important legislation and always represents our community with decency and kind words for all.
As a mom, I appreciate how Rep. Kelcourse has leveraged his position as a member of the Joint Committee on Education to fight for additional school funding and the resources needed to enhance the experience and education of the children of Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport.
Most recently, he played a key role in passing the Student Opportunity Act, which updated the state’s funding formula for public education. I love that he has been a leader in bringing visibility at the state and federal level to the pollution ravaging the Merrimack River from sewage overflows. He has introduced potential solutions to resolve this critical environmental issue and begin the process of making the water safer for marine life and recreational activities.
During this pandemic, Rep. Kelcourse’s leadership has been in full display. At the beginning of the outbreak when PPE inventory was low and difficult to obtain, he worked diligently to procure masks for Anna Jaques Hospital to protect our first responders and those needing care.
Since then, he has worked closely with small-business owners to guide them on updates from the Department of Health and governor’s office. He has worked closely with his constituents in their time of need to obtain unemployment benefits and provide some peace of mind in these challenging times.
Rep. Kelcourse has earned reelection. From constituent services to obtaining grants for local nonprofits, he cares about this community and works hard for our district.
We have all seen him at every community event, lending his support and listening to the concerns and needs of our district, and fighting for the values that make this one of the best areas in the country to live.
Let’s do what is best for Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport and vote to reelect Rep. Jim Kelcourse.
Kristen Bonavita
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.